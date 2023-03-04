'Kanti Velugu is a unique programme in whole country'

Excise Minsiter Dr V Srinivas Goud inspected the Kanti Velugu camp held in Boyapally village on Friday. While interacting with the public who had come to get their eye check up at the camp, the Minister said that the progrmme initiated by the State government is one of the novel healthcare programmes held nowhere in the country. He said the main aim of the government is to make sure that each and every individual stays healthy and earn a good living. "There are lakhs of people who are suffering with eye problems in the villages. Particularly the poor and old people are unaware where to go for eye check-up. If we lose our eye sight it will have an adverse impact on our livelihood. Keeping this in mind, Chief Minister KCR has initiated this programme and I wish all the people get benefited from this and stay healthy," said the Minister while distributing spectacles to the beneficiaries at the Kanti Velugu camp.





Earlier, district collector G Ravi Nayak also inspected the Kanti Velugu programme and urged the people to make the best use of this programme. He also directed the concerned health officials to propagate and spread awareness about the Kanti Velugu programme to more and more people in the villages, so that all those effected get the message and makes use of this free eye check-up and treatment programme.











