Karimnagar: 12 students of Delhi Defence Academy selected for Indian Navy

Karimnagar: 12 students of Delhi Defence Academy, popular coaching centre in Karimnagar, were selected to the Indian Navy, who appeared for the tests conducted in July, this year, informed Academy Chairman Satish Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion here on Monday, he appreciated the teaching staff for the remarkable achievement with online teaching, as there were no physical classes due to coronavirus induced lockdown.

Discipline and perseverance along with planned teaching, physical training, sports and mentoring activities of the academy faculty had helped the students in achieving highest goals, he stated.