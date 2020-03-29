Karimnagar: 50 kg rice distributed to Collectorate staff

Karimnagar: Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal distributed 50 kgs rice to the staff of his camp office here on Sunday. He said that rice and masks were distributed to the staff so that their family will not face any problems during the lockdown period, which was imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



The Additional Collector asked the merchants not to block daily essential goods in their shops and should not sell them for higher price and warned them of taking action if they didn't follow his orders.

He asked the people to cooperate with the government and must follow its orders by staying in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus and should not roam outside unnecessarily.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal appealed the people to maintain social distance at markets and shops and wear masks. They should also wash their hands with soap or use sanitiser for every one hour without fail. It is the minimum social responsibility of every citizen to support the government during such hard times to get rid of the deadly coronavirus.