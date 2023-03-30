Karimnagar: All set for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama

Karimnagar: Officials have made elaborate arrangements for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama at Ellanthakunta Sri Sitaramachandraswamy Devasthanam famous shrine in Karimnagar district.

Sitarama Kalyanam would be held on Thursday at the temple, which is known as Apara Bhadradri, Karimnagar. Along with the gopurams of the temple, the walls of the temple are painted with colours and decorated with electric lights. Last year around 90,000 devotees attended the Kalyanam ceremony, this time the number of devotees is likely to increase, officials said.

Officials have made special arrangements at Kalyana Mandapam. One side of the Kalyana Mandapam is reserved for the Kalyanam donors and the other side is reserved for the VIPs, while besides arrangements for ordinary devotees to watch the Kalyanam.

Huge sheds and canopies have been arranged in the temple premises to avoid any trouble to the devotees. Facilities like drinking water, medical facilities and toilets have been provided to the devotees. For the convenience of the devotees, temporary sheds are being set up at Koneru for changing clothes.

Jammikunta Cotton Mills and Para Boil Rice Mills owners have arranged annadanam for about 30, 000 devotees. Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar made arrangements for distribution of buttermilk to devotees.

Free buses will be arranged from Jammikunta to Ellanthakunta for the devotees coming to the fair. On behalf of the government, Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Government Whip MLC P Kashik Reddy along with many prominent people and public representatives will attend the ceremony.

Karimnagar CP Subbarayudu is making heavy security arrangements. Traffic will be controlled within the boundaries of the temple and special arrangements have been made to avoid parking problems.

Besides Sri Sitarama Kalyanam, religious events like Surya Rathotsavam (small chariot) Thursday Chandra Rathotsavam (big chariot) will take place and on Saturday Sri Pushpayagam will take place.

The temple EO K Sudhakar informed that all arrangements were made for Sri Sitarama Kalyanam, under the supervision of special officer Chandrasekhara Rao. Massive security measures are being taken under the auspices of the police department. Necessary steps are being taken to avoid any trouble to the devotees.