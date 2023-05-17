Karimnagar: Anna Hazare releases book on social worker

Karimnagar : It is everyone’s responsibility to contribute to societal well-being, said noted social activist, Padma Bhushan Anna Hazare. He released a coffee table book showcasing the two-decade-long philanthropic journey of social activist, National Youth Award Dr. Mohammad Azam at his office, Ralegaon Siddhi on Monday.

Learning about the services rendered by Azam, Anna Hazare congratulated him for contributing his bit to societal well-being for the past two decades selflessly. People like Azam should continue inspiring and motivating the youth of the nation, he said.

“Not everyone has the penchant to serve the needy, inexhaustible zeal and undeterred spirit is what drives one to take up social service which not only contributes to the welfare of humanity but also serves as an inspiration to the nation,” Hazare said.

He called upon the citizens to serve the country in the best way possible, stressing that it is everyone’s responsibility to be part of the nation-building process. “Youth being the cornerstone of this nation have the power of turning obstacles into opportunities and address the problems faced by society”, he noted.