Karimnagar: Asha workers launch hunger strike

Karimnagar: Asha workers launched State-wide hunger strike demanding fixed salary of Rs 10,000, payment of corona incentives and other issues to be resolved, here in Karimnagar on Monday.

Asha Union district secretary Marella Srilatha said that they have requested the government several times to solve their problems. 'We even worked during corona pandemic without any protective equipment.'

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised to increase their wages but didn't increased even a single rupee so far, she criticised.

Hence, demanding a fixed wage of Rs 10,000 to Asha workers with immediate effect on lines of Andhra Pradesh government and to solve other issues, we started the hunger strike, Srilatha informed.

Asha workers Bandari Saroja, Saheda Begum, Bejjenki Sarojana, Kalpana, Sunita, Sravanti, Suguna and others participated in the strike.