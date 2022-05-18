Karimnagar: Bandi meets youth preparing for job tests

Karimnagar: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar advised unemployed youth preparing for job tests to be confident and determined to reach their goal.

Bandi visited Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Competitive Examination Free Training Classes at Film Bhavan in Karimnagar. He interacted with the job aspirants and told them to make use of the coaching classes and succeed in the job tests.

He said the free training classes were organised in Karimnagar and Sircilla for youths preparing for competitive examinations in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, with the aim of providing adequate encouragement and support to the students.

Sanjay Kumar said that the unemployed have been suffering for the last eight years under the KCR government and the government, which has been dormant for four years, has now awakened and taken steps to fill up vacancies.

He stated that as there were more than two lakh vacancies in the State, the TRS government issued job notifications for the namesake and CM KCR should fill up all the vacancies.

The BJP leader advised the students to take into account the valuable suggestions given by the expert trainers in the training classes. He asked them to bring to his attention if they needed better arrangements and they would be addressed.