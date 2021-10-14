  • Menu
Karimnagar: Bathukamma celebrated with pomp and gaiety

Deputy Mayor Chella Swaruparani taking part in Bathukamma festivities in Karimnagar on Wednesday
Deputy Mayor Chella Swaruparani taking part in Bathukamma festivities in Karimnagar on Wednesday

For nine days from Petramavasya, the flower festival in Telangana, Bathukamma was celebrated by women and youngsters amidst joy all over the erstwhile Karimnagar district

Karimnagar: For nine days from Petramavasya, the flower festival in Telangana, Bathukamma was celebrated by women and youngsters amidst joy all over the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Starting with Engilipula Bathukamma, on Wednesday the ninth day, Saddhula Bathukamma was celebrated with beautifully placed Bathukammas in the village squares and songs sung in a circle around the Bathukammas. The newlyweds reached their maternal homes from mother-in-law houses to celebrate Bathukamma. Women in new clothes sang songs that reflected Telangana culture and celebrated the festival with great pomp.

Women celebrated Saddula Bathukamma in Vidyanagar, Ramnagar, Bhagatnagar, Chaitanyapuri and other places in Karimnagar town. City Mayor Sunila Rao and Deputy Mayor Chella Swaruparani made arrangements like installing lights and cleaning the immersion areas. Karimnagar CP, Satyanarayana made security arrangements.

