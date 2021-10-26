Karimnagar: BC Commission chief Vakulabharanam feted

Karimnagar: State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Monday met BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan at his residence in Huzurabad. On the occasion, Vinod Kumar said that Krishna Mohan is the right person to create an impact in the BC society as the BC Commission Chairman.

He also said that Mohan's 3 decades of experience with BCs, his dedication, loyalty, diligence, and discipline were the reasons for being nominated for the post the BC, which sparked enthusiasm, hope and confidence in the BCs.

Vinod Kumar further said that all the flagship programmes had been successfully uplifting the BCs, who were among the most neglected and underrepresented sections. Around Rs 28,000 crore was spent on the welfare of BCs across the State, he added.