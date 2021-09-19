Karimnagar: BC Panel urged for 12% Muslim quota

Karimnagar: Telangana Muslim Employees Association state president Mohammad Mujahid Hussain has urged the TS BC Commission to put pressure on Central government to get 12 per cent reservation for Muslims

He called on the BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao at the BC Commission office in Hyderabad on Saturday and felicitated him.

He said the Telangana government passed a bill giving a 12 per cent quota for socially and economically backward among the Muslims in educational institutions and government jobs.

The bill passed in the last Assembly session was sent to the Central government by the Telangana state government, but it was a pity that the bill was not discussed so far in the Parliament.

On behalf of Telangana state government and the BC Commission, a letter should be written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking him to look into the matter at the earliest, Hussain said.

He said the Telangana BC Commission should take the initiative and press for the passage of the 12 per cent reservation bill in the Parliament. The BC Commission member Upendra was also present.