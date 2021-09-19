  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Karimnagar: BC Panel urged for 12% Muslim quota

Muslim Employees Association leader Mohammad Mujahid Hussain felicitating BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao at the commission office in Hyderabad on Saturday
x

Muslim Employees Association leader Mohammad Mujahid Hussain felicitating BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao at the commission office in Hyderabad on Saturday

Highlights

Telangana Muslim Employees Association state president Mohammad Mujahid Hussain has urged the TS BC Commission to put pressure on Central government to get 12 per cent reservation for Muslims

Karimnagar: Telangana Muslim Employees Association state president Mohammad Mujahid Hussain has urged the TS BC Commission to put pressure on Central government to get 12 per cent reservation for Muslims

He called on the BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao at the BC Commission office in Hyderabad on Saturday and felicitated him.

He said the Telangana government passed a bill giving a 12 per cent quota for socially and economically backward among the Muslims in educational institutions and government jobs.

The bill passed in the last Assembly session was sent to the Central government by the Telangana state government, but it was a pity that the bill was not discussed so far in the Parliament.

On behalf of Telangana state government and the BC Commission, a letter should be written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking him to look into the matter at the earliest, Hussain said.

He said the Telangana BC Commission should take the initiative and press for the passage of the 12 per cent reservation bill in the Parliament. The BC Commission member Upendra was also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X