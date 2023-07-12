Live
Karimnagar being developed for generations to come: Gangula Kamalakar
Minister reviews Manair Riverfront works with officials
Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that all the works like Manair Riverfront, Cable Bridge, Island and others are undertaken according to the future needs.
The Minister reviewed the Manair Riverfront being constructed as a landmark for the district, at the district Collectorate here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he reminded that since independence, Karimnagar was far away from development.
After the formation of the State, the first government order issued for development works in Telangana was for the construction of a cable bridge. Before the construction of the cable bridge, constructions like Sabharmati were inspected.
Apart from providing entertainment to the people, the Manair riverfront works were started to attract tourists from world over to Karimnagar district as the greatest tourist destination in South India, Kamalakar said. In the first phase, construction of cable bridge, dynamic lighting and many islands have been started. The works have to be carried out according to a solid plan so that the second phase of the Manair riverfront works could be started by the first week of September.
Places like North Korea, Seoul, Yeosu have been visited to directly observe the Big O to be set up as per the plan in the Manair riverfront, and many tourist areas have been visited along with the Big O built for the purpose of providing entertainment to the people, he explained.
Mayor Y Sunil Rao, District Collector RV Karnan, CP L Subbarayudu, Additional DCP Srinivas, district library Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar, Deputy Mayor Challaswaruparani Hari Shankar, Market Committee Chairman Reddaveni Madhu and others participated.