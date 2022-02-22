Karimnagar: Chess academy inaugurated

KARIMNAGAR: TS' youngest Grandmaster Arjun inaugurated the Genius Chess Academy on Monday at Jyothinagar, in Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the children were showing more attention to learn chess and it was a very good sign as the parents were also encouraging the chess. He said that the students can excel in sports activities only when they give due attention to the game and play it with passion. He said that in future there would grandmaster from each district with the encouragement to chess.

He said that chess is the only game which helps the students to excel in all other games of life and in studies too. Chess helps the students realise the consequences of their actions in life, develops creativity, builds confidence, develops problem solving skills and keeps them remain calm under pressure.

Arjun's parents Jyothi and Srinivas Rao said that the parents should encourage the children in their favourite sport. They also informed the students to learn to play chess with interest and with enthusiasm. District Chess Federation president Mosam Anjaiah, former Mayor D Shankar, Genius Chess Academy director Kankati Kanakaiah, coach Kankati Anoop Kumar, senior chess players Rajamallaiah, Raghuraman, Vijaybhaskar, Anush Kumar and others were also present.