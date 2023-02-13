Karimnagar: Class X student jumps off from school building

Karimnagar: It is a story once again that has exposed how children coming under parental pressure in the name of education resort to extreme steps.

On Sunday, a Class X student of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Residential School of Gangadhara mandal in the district sustained serious injuries in a failed bid to end her life jumping off the third floor of her school.

The seriously injured girl was rushed to the hospital and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar. Doctors said one of her legs was broken. However, as of now, she is out of danger.

According to the preliminary reports, the girl in question studying Class X did not like to stay in a residential hostel for her studies. Early on, she had reportedly expressed the same with her parents. She had also tried to inflict injuries with a knife. In a bid to express her reluctance to stay in the hostel and study.

Further, sensing the girl's distaste to stay in the residential hostel, the teachers reportedly let her stay at her home and continue her studies for one year.

However, as the examinations were approaching the teachers suggested to her parents to bring her to hostel so that she could prepare well for the examinations.

However, the girl had reportedly called her parents for the past two days to come and visit her. As the parents did not turn up she reportedly taken to the extreme step to jump off from the third floor of school building.