Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan plants saplings as part of Green India Challenge

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan said that there is a need to educate the future generations about the importance of plants in life.

Karnan along with his children planted saplings as part of the Green India Challenge undertaken by MP J Santosh Kumar at the district Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he is very happy to convey the need of plants to the future generations.

He said, “there is a need to inform young children about the need for plants. Along with planting saplings, we should also take the responsibility of protecting them. In the 6th installment of the Green India Challenge, plastic bags and plastic-related items should not be used and by using cloth bags we will save land and water.”

The Collector thanked Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar for providing such a good opportunity. Green India Challenge members Garepalli Satish, Putakam Rabindranath Tagore, Collector CCs Narsimha Rao, Rammohan and others participated in this programme.