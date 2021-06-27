Karimnagar: Congress leaders accuse Choppadandi MLA of neglecting farmers

Karimnagar: Congress leaders have staged an innovative protest for the delay in completing an irrigation project meant to supply irrigation water to villages in Choppadandi and Ramadugu mandals in the district.



They planted saplings on Saturday at Shanagar, where as an alternative to the Mothe project it was proposed to install sluice gates in the flood canals to provide irrigation to the lands under in the above mandals.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Choppadandi constituency Congress in-charge, Medipally Satyam said that two years passed since foundation stone was laid for the project by the State Planning Commission Vice Chairman, B Vinod Kumar and Choppadandi MLA, Sunke Shankar.

There has been no progress in the project since then. Choppadandi MLA had claimed that he would turn the lands in the constituency fertile by completing the project at the earliest, however he failed to address the problems being faced by the farmers in the constituency, Satyam complained.

Shankar remained a spectator even as the water was being pumped from the Lakshmipur Gayatri Pump House to the Siddipet, Sircilla, Gajwel constituencies. The MLA should tender a public apology to the local farmers who were deprived of irrigation facilities for decades, Congress in-charge demanded.

The MLA, who did not respond to local issues, was trying to appease the people of Huzurabad for the ensuing by-elections. If he failed to start the works, the Congress party would stage large scale agitations along with the farmers, he warned.

Ramadugu mandal Congress party president Bommaraveni Tirupati Mudiraj, MPTC Javvaji Harish, leaders Vennam Raja Mallaiah, Dubbasi Buchanna, Puli Anjaneyulu Goud, Bala Goud, Bapiraju, S Narsingam, and others participated in the protest.