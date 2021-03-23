Karimnagar: Congress to lay siege to Assembly tomorrow

Karimnagar: The District Congress Committee (DCC) president Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana said the Congress was going to take up the programme of 'Assembly Muttadi' on March 24 demanding that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government solve various public issues.

Addressing a press meet along with Padi Koushik Reddy, Huzurabad Assembly constituency party in-charge in Karimnagar on Monday, Satyanarayana alleged there were several problems like non-availability of Vemulawada MLA for the people for the past one year in his constituency, the government did not solve the problems of oustees of Choppadandi and Vemulawada constituencies, no allotment of Rs 100 crore fund for the development of Vemulawada temple etc.

Construction works of Upper Manair project still was still pending, no initiation on development of Textile Park in Sircilla, no completion of Gouravelli project in Husnabad constituency even after completing seven years of ruling by the TRS government, he said.

He also said there was no solution to drinking water problems in Jammikunta mandal of Huzurabad constituency, no signs of starting of Nedunoor Power Plant in Manakondur constituency and no sign of establishment of medical college as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Karimnagar.

The Chief Minister had promised that Manair River Front, Brindavan Gardens and Kalabharathi would be modernized and Karimnagar would be transformed like London and New York cities, but till date, the government did not take any step, in accordance with the promises, he added.

"Farmers are facing a lot of problems, but the government is not in a mood to solve them. This is the absolute failure of the three Ministers K T Rama Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and Eatala Rajender from in the parliament constituency of Karimnagar," Satyanarayana said.

Demanding the government to solve all these issues, the Congress is going to take up the 'Assembly Muttadi' programme on March 24. He appealed to all leaders of the Congress party to participate in the programme in large numbers and make it a grand success.