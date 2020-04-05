Karimnagar: Cops asked to maintain social distancing during lockdown

Karimnagar: The police personnel who are discharging emergency services during the lockdown period must maintain social distance keeping in view of present situation in the district, suggested Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy.



The CP held a meeting with police officials to discuss several steps that are to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Commissionerate limits.

Addressing the meeting, Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy said that medical shops, general stores, supermarkets and kirana stores are remain open for certain time in the day. The police officials must check whether the people are observing social distance at the various shops while they are buying their essentials, he directed.

If any shopkeeper and owners are not following the guidelines and social distance of people at their shops, take action against them and seize their shops along with registering case against them, he added.

The Commissioner also added that police should not behave rudely with the people who are coming out of their homes to buy essential things required for them. Medical shops will remain open only for certain period of time during the curfew timings, police must notice this and must allow the shop owners to run the shops.

There are signs that the coronavirus might enter into the third stage in the city, police personnel who are discharging duties must be careful and also maintain social distance during their duty hours along with taking personal care of wearing masks and gloves before touching anything or an object. They must eat the food which they bring from their homes and should not accept food given by unknown persons, he advised.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed confidence on the police department that with the perfect services of the police personnel, it would become possible to eradicate and drive away coronavirus from the State. It is the minimum responsibility of every policeman to keep that confidence while discharging their duties perfectly, he pointed.

Additional DCPs S Srinivas and Chandramohan, ACPs Dr. P Ashok , Vijay Sarathi, S Srinivas Rao, Shankar Raju, Somanadham, SBI Indrasena Reddy and other police officials were present.