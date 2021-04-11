Karimnagar: COVID-19 patient sleeps on push cart as landlord denies permission to enter home

With the landlord denying permission to enter her rented house, a COVID-19 patient slept on a push cart here at Jammikunta town in Karimnagar. Later, she was shifted to an isolation home in Karimnagar on Saturday.

According to the information, the woman is residing with her family members in a rented house in Ambedkar colony in Jammikunta. She earns living by selling vegetables. The woman consulted a doctor four days ago as she was suffering from fever and other health problems and underwent COVID-19 test. Two days ago, she was tested positive.

On learning it, the house owner denied her entry into the home following which she went to the agricultural market yard where she sells vegetables and spent the day on Thursday. The market yard staff came to know the woman was tested positive and asked her to vacate the place.

Later, she found a place under a flyover bridge near Ambedkar Chowk in Jammikunta and slept on the push cart. Local people who inquired about her condition alerted the officials who shifted her to an isolation centre.