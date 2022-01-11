Karimnagar: Covid booster dose vaccination drive launched

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar lauded the services rendered by district medical health officials and personnel to the Covid patients.

On Monday, he inaugurated the Covid booster dose vaccination programme for medical health personnel and frontline workers at the Kothapalli mandal Primary Health Centre in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the government has started administering the booster doses of Covid vaccine across the State from Monday. Those with a gap of nine months after taking the two-dose vaccination were eligible for the booster dose.

He said that at present medical health staff, frontline staff and above 60 years is being administered booster doses. He advised people to wear masks and maintain physical distance to prevent Covid infection. Children between the ages of 15 and 17 should be vaccinated properly, he added.

Kothapalli municipal chairman Rudraraju, district Collector RV Karnan, District Medical Health Officer Dr Zuveria, Deputy DMHO Sudhakar Reddy, PHC doctors Ramesh, Vamsi, ANMs and others were present.