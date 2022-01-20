Karimnagar: Covid fear haunts as revellers return home

Karimnagar: The rise in the number of Covid positive cases in erstwhile Karimnagar district has become a cause of concern for both public and officials.



The number of cases likely to increase further this week as people who travelled to their relatives' places to celebrate Sankranti festival and are returning home.

According to official figures, 610 positive cases reported in the four districts from Jan 12 to 17, though the doctors say the numbers will be more as per unofficial estimates. Of all the four districts, the number of cases has been increasing since last week in Peddapalli district.

The Medical and Health department said 207 positive cases were reported this week. The number of cases has increased from single digit to double digit since Jan 12. On last Thursday alone, 55 positive cases were reported. In the Ramagundam area 144 positive cases were registered. Karimnagar district recorded 120 Covid positive cases from the first week of last December to Jan 13. It is a matter of concern that with the high number of cases being registered in Chalmeda a week ago. The lowest number of cases is reported in Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts during the week.

Compared to Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts, it is less. During the week, 83 cases have been registered in Jagtial and 58 in Sircilla district. Senior official in the Medical and Health department Pramod Kumar said they are monitoring the situation and on alert. The medical staff is collecting and monitoring the details of those who are tested positive to Covid. The details are being shared with police and medical staff.

All eligible people are being asked to take the first and the second doses immediately. Those who are eligible for the booster dose should be vaccinated. 15 to 18 year olds are being vaccinated.

Karimnagar based pulmonologist Dr. Wasim talking to The Hans India said most of the cases being reported are now considered the Omicron variant. It has severe infectivity or chance of spreading to others, but disease is less severe as of now. Mask and self isolation at home are mandatory if any flu-symptoms like sore throat, body pain, fever, cold are there.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to conduct online classes again as the number of cases is increasing. As the exams are approaching students began to worry about online classes coming up again.

The reason for the current situation is the announcement of the department of Medicine and Health, that the third wave is not dangerous. Those tested positive are resting at home for one or two days and roaming freely outside. The lack of supervision is main cause of increase in the number of cases.