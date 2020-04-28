Karimnagar: CRC member Shoba Rani visit Bala Sadan, brick kilns

Karimnagar: Child Rights Commission member Shoba Rani on Tuesday inspected brick kilns, Bala Sadan and Child Homes located on the outskirts of Karimnagar city.

Shoba Rani along with others visited KBC at Ramulapalli and inspected brick kilns at Kamanpura village and enquired the workers and children about working conditions and other issues.

The workers informed them that the government has provided eggs, balamrutham, vegetables, oil, pulses and rice through Anganwadi centres during this lockdown period.

The Commission member handed over masks and sanitisers to the workers and biscuits to the children. She created awareness about coronavirus among them and explained about the precautionary steps to be taken to prevent the spread of virus such as maintenance of social distance and washing hands thoroughly with either soap or sanitiser along with wearing masks when they go out on work.

Later, the Commission members inspected Bala Sadan and Child Homes in the city and enquired the organisers about the steps they had taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Through video calling, Child Rights Commission Chairman Srinivas Rao interacted with the members of Bala Sadan and children at Child Homes and suggested them to face the lockdown period with self-confidence.

District Welfare officer Sharada, BRB Coordinator Saraswathi and District Child Protection officer Parveen were present along with others.