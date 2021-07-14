Karimnagar Dairy distributes PoS machines to retail fertilizer shops

Karimnagar : Karimnagar Dairy has distributed Point of Sale (PoS) machines to the fertilizer dealers of the Karimnagar dairy for the distribution of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) subsidy to the farmers having Aadhar cards.

At a programme organised on the premises of Karimnagar Dairy on Tuesday, Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao along with Managing Director P Shankar Reddy distributed 10 PoS machines to the retail fertilizer dealers of the dairy located in various parts of the integrated Karimnagar district.

It may be recalled that the Karimnagar Dairy had forayed into the selling of fertilizers from the year 2020 in collaboration with the Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative limited (IFFCO).

It had so far opened 10 retail fertilizers shops in various villages by securing licences and planning to open additional 10 fertilizers shops very soon for the benefit of farmers and provide fertilizers at their door step.

IFFCO sales manager Chandrababu Naidu explained to the farmers about the operation of PoS machines through demonstration and clarified various doubts. The IFFCO had also distributed liquid nano fertilizer to the farmers free of cost.