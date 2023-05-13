Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Karimnagar: Day care centre for elders opened
The centre provides daily newspapers, magazines, a gym, indoor sports, physiotherapy, and other facilities to elderly people
Karimnagar : Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated the senior citizens day care centre at Zilla Parishad quarters in Karimnagar town on Friday.
Speaking on this occasion, Minister Eshwar said that in order to provide adequate facilities for the senior citizens, the State government has decided to open day care centres in all parts of the State. The day care centres consist of daily newspapers, magazines, a gym, indoor sports, physiotherapy, and other facilities. On this occasion, they also flagged off a rescue vehicle for senior citizens and for specially-abled persons.
Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijaya, Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha, City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, ZP CEO Priyanka, DMHO Dr Lalitha Devi, DWO K Sabitha, RDO Anand Kumar, former legislator Mohan Reddy and senior citizens were present in the programme.