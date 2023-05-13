Karimnagar: Day care centre for elders opened

Karimnagar : Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated the senior citizens day care centre at Zilla Parishad quarters in Karimnagar town on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Eshwar said that in order to provide adequate facilities for the senior citizens, the State government has decided to open day care centres in all parts of the State. The day care centres consist of daily newspapers, magazines, a gym, indoor sports, physiotherapy, and other facilities. On this occasion, they also flagged off a rescue vehicle for senior citizens and for specially-abled persons.

Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijaya, Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha, City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, ZP CEO Priyanka, DMHO Dr Lalitha Devi, DWO K Sabitha, RDO Anand Kumar, former legislator Mohan Reddy and senior citizens were present in the programme.