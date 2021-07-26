Karimnagar: District admin preps for Dalit Bandhu rollout

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan held a review meeting with district officials, MPDOs and MPOs at the MLA camp office in Huzarabad on Sunday. Karnana checked the list of selected candidates from Huzarabad constituency being sent to attend the Dalit Bandhu Awareness Conference to be chaired by the Chief Minister of Telangana, at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

On the occasion, the Collector said, Dalith Bondhu Awareness Conference was being organised to make sure the community doesn't stay behind in any manner. To implement the Dalith Bandhu which is an Armor for dalits, which was ambitiously introduced by CM KCR he said.

The Collector directed the authorities to make suitable arrangements for all of them to reach Hyderabad on time without any difficulty. The meeting was attended by Additional Collectors Shyam Prasad Lal, Garima Agarwal, Development Officers Srilatha Reddy, Srinivas, Mandal Special Officers MPDOs, MPOs and others.

