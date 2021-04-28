Karimnagar: District administration focuses on availability of Oxygen

Karimnagar : With the orders issued by the higher authorities of the Health department, the district administration started focusing on the arrangements of oxygen for the corona patients here in the district.

There is a special system for supply of oxygen in the government hospitals across the district. Apart from that last year, a 20 KL liquid oxygen plant was installed on the premises of government main hospital and recently the Health Minister, Eatala Rajendar inaugurated the new oxygen generator mission which has the capacity of generating around 6 lakh litres of oxygen per day.

For supervising the arrangements of the oxygen in the government and private hospitals, the District Collector, K Shashanka appointed special officers from the district. In part of it, the district Industries general manager, Naveen Kumar was given charge of a special nodal officer for supervising the arrangements of oxygen for the corona patients who are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the district.

Naveen Kumar said to prevent oxygen shortage problems in the private hospitals, the Collector instructed to stop the supply of oxygen to industries and utilise the same by supplying it to the private hospitals which is giving treatment to the corona patients.

Kumar said that keeping in view of requirement of around 300 oxygen cylinders to the Covid-19 hospitals, orders were issued to the Siddi Vinayaka and other filling companies along with sanctioning license to them for filling around 700 oxygen cylinders daily keeping in view of future needs.

Meanwhile, the vice-president of the State planning commission, Boinapally Vinod Kumar enquired the District Collector, K Shashanka on the availability of oxygen and medical facilities that are provided to the corona patients and suggested him to utilise the services of private hospitals for giving treatment to corona patients if needed.