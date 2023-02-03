Karimnagar doctors to adopt villages

Karimnagar: As part of "Aao Gaon Chale" programme, which means "let's go to villages", (IMA)Indian Medical Association of Karimnagar has come forward to adopt and provide necessary medical support for the villages. Reporting to the newsmen here on Thursday, IMA State president Dr BN Rao said that they had decided to adopt the villages to help the people and constituted a committee of public health, community service headed by Dr Ranga Reddy and Dr Aleem, Dr Kishan and Dr Jhansi Lakshmi as members from the Karimnagar district.

He said that the doctors of IMA, who have adopted the villages, will visit villages once in a month, conduct free medical camps, organise health awareness programmes and distribute medicines.

He said they will conduct medical camps and awareness programmes in collaboration with government officials and public representatives. He hoped that the Karimnagar IMA doctors would emerge as a role model in the state in the implementation of the village adoption programme.

IMA district president Dr Ramkiran, secretary Dr Venkat Reddy, senior IMA leaders, Dr M Vijayalakshmi, Dr M Vasanth Rao, Dr Praveen Manna and others were also present.