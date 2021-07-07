Karimnagar: DOST help desk set up at SRR college

Karimnagar: The city based SRR Government Arts and Science College authorities have set up a Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) help desk at the college.

The college Principal Dr. Kalwakuntla Ramakrishna in a statement here on Tuesday said that a free DOST Registration Service Centre has been set up at college premises to assist students in filling up online forms for admission into various degree courses.

He said, many problems such as Aadhaar mis-match and certificates verification that arise during the application filling process could be resolved through the centre. The students could apply for admission in the Degree College using this centre instead of Mee-Seva centres.

For any queries the students could contact the following number: 9963607027, the DOST coordinator, Gidda Narsaiah informed. The college Vice Principal, Hima Bindhu, Staff Club B Secretary Dr. Srinivas Dr. Surender Reddy, P Raju Lakshmi Narasaiah, Dr. Uma Maheshwari Y Satyanarayana and others released DOST publicity posters.