Karimnagar: Free meal centre launched by CPI(M)

Karimnagar: The CPI(M) party has started a free meals centre here for Covid victims in memory of the party leader K Venugopal Rao.

The party district Secretary Geetla Mukunda Reddy inaugurated the centre on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion he said that the coronavirus has been terrorizing the people in the country and many of the patients infected with the virus were dying.

He complained that people were suffering financially due to the looting of private hospitals. In order to help the Covid patients from poorer sections the meals supply centre was set up under the auspices of the CPM, he noted. In the town of Karimnagar, meals would be delivered directly to homes of those who were in home isolation and were unable to cook. Care was being taken to ensure supply of good quality and delicious meals, Reddy said.

K Vaasudha, the wife of K Venugopal Rao extended a financial assistance of Rs 25, 000 for the purpose. Those who want lunch were expected to place the order by 9am and those who want dinner should order food by 4pm.

The public could contact following phone numbers to place orders for meals; Bandari Shekhar- 9652228294, Gudikandula Satyam- 9849232515, U. Srinivas- 9866570130 and Rajinikanth-8106052553.

CPM district secretariat member Gudikandula Satyam, district committee members U Sreenuvash, Bandari Shekhar, Rajinikanth, LIC Union leaders Ramana, Rajender, Vaman Rao, Anupama, CPM leaders Suresh, Srikanth, Sagar and others participated in the event.