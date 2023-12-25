Karimnagar: Free medical camp held

Karimnagar: A free medical camp was organised at Padma Nagar Markfed ground on Sunday under the auspices of Karimnagar Padma Nagar Markfed Walkers Association and Apollo Reach Hospital Karimnagar. Enthusiastic participation was witnessed by over 250 morning walkers and people from surrounding areas who availed the facilities for various tests. Doctor consultation was also available at the site.

Pramod Rao, President of Walkers Association, said that the camp was very useful for the common people as many people suffering from chronic and acute diseases underwent medical tests in this camp. He thanked the owner of Apollo Reach Hospital for organising the event.

Padma Nagar Marked Ground Walkers Association Secretary Giridhar Garu Ram Reddy, Suranna, Raghunandan Raju, Umashankar Garu participated in this medical camp. Dr Sirisha participated in the camp and provided medical services on behalf of Apollo Reach Hospital.