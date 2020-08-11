Karimnagar: Frozen semen quality confirmation laboratory inaugurated

Karimnagar: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated a newly established 'frozen semen quality confirmation laboratory' at Frozen Semen production centre of bulls in Padmanagar here on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas Yadav said this newly established frozen semen quality confirmation laboratory is going to play a key role for conducting quality tests to about 20 lakh doses, which will be produced every year in the Frozen Semen production centre present in the Karimnagar district. By providing all the required infrastructure and equipment as per the Minimum Standards Protocol of the Government of India in the frozen semen production centre, it will be used for production of high quality frozen semen doses and later its quality will be tested in semen quality confirmation laboratory, he informed.

This frozen semen quality confirmation laboratory is going to be the only quality confirmation centre present across the state for providing

services to livestock development in the Telangana, he added.

Animal Husbandry department Chairman Rajeshwar Rao, State Animal Husbandry Corporation Chief Secretary Dr Manjuvani, MLA S Ravi Shankar, District Collector K Shashanka,

Additional Director of Animal Husbandry department Dr Ram Chander, District Animal Husbandry officer Dr Bandari Narendar and veterinary doctors were present along with others.