Karimnagar: Gangula launches BT road works

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that steps are being taken to lay CC and BT roads in Karimnagar for pothole-free roads for smooth travel in the city.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for CC roads and drainage works to be undertaken with the CM’s Assurances Funds of Rs 133 crore in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the he said that during the united AP rule, the then rulers did not bring funds for the development of Karimnagar and the development here was stunted, and the roads in the city were clogged and the drainages were emitting filth.

But after the emergence of Telangana with the help of CM KCR, funds of hundreds of crores of rupees are being brought and Karimnagar is being made into a great city. 240 kilometers of CC and BT roads have been constructed in the city. Another 147 kilometers of roads are in progress.

Steps are being taken to complete all the works in the next month and repairing of 8 kilometers of BT road works with about Rs 8.5 crore During the elections those who are occupying lands, those who have more than 30 jail cases are coming forward to contest elections, he said.

Kamalakar warned that if people believe such leaders they will ruin the people’s lives. Congress and BJP leaders do not appear at any other time except during elections and when they are in power, they do not pay attention to public service, the Minister said.

The minister unveiled the newly installed statue of Ambedkar and reminded that Telangana was achieved according to the constitution written by Ambedkar. With 120 feet statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad and by naming the secretariat after Ambedkar CM KCR honoured Ambedkar.