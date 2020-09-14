Karimnagar: Give priority to resolving public woes, Collector Shashanka exhorts officials

Karimnagar: Public problems redressal should be our priority as people hope that their problems will be resolved through phone, said District Collector K Shashanka.



During Dial Your Collector programme at the Collectorate here on Monday, the Collector received various grievances. Chandraiah from Indurthi village of Chigurumamidi mandal complained that the village secretary was not giving permission for the construction of 30 houses. The Collector assured of solving his problem soon. Ravi from Mallapur village of Gangadhar mandal complained that the sada binamas were not registered in 2016 for which the Collector said that rules were changed with the times and asked him to wait for some time.

Additional Collector directed the MRO to attend the complaint by Nazrin from Keshavpatnam mandal of not receiving passbook. When another caller Kedareshwar from Kottapalli in Jammikunta mandal said that his house was demolished for the railway station and requested for compensation and permission for constructing a new house, the Collector assured of granting permission if the land has LRS.

Later addressing the officials, Collector Shashanka said about 36 complaints were received and they should be resolved immediately by the departments concerned. He suggested to bring the problems that were reported to the notice of the department concerned and to resolve the problems within a week and notify the same through letter.

Additional Collectors Shyam Prasad Lal and A Narasimha Reddy, District Agriculture Officer Sridhar, District Panchayat Officer Buchaiah, District Welfare Officer Sharadha, District Education Officer Srinivas, Collectorate Administrative Officer Lakshma Reddy, Collectorate Superintendent Madhavi, district officials and others were present at the programme.