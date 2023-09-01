Karimnagar: Govt gives nod to prepare DPR for redesign, restoration of Kalvala project

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar district administration sanctioned to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for redesign and reconstruction from District Mineral Foundation (DMF) interest fund at a cost of Rs 18 lakhs of Kalvala project (Kesavapatnam project) in Shankarpatnam mandal.

Planning commission vice chairman Vinod Kumar informed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao about the situation and obtained the approval of Rs 18 lakhs for a total redesign and reconstruction of the little irrigation tank.

Following recent large inflows and nonstop rain in the month of July of this year, the irrigation tank for the Kalvala minor project, built in 1970, was breached. The facility, which had a capacity of 2245 cusecs, provided work for the fishermen as well as irrigation sources for 2030 acres. Following the breach, the project was entirely dried up, submerging more than 400 acres of standing crops.

In a statement released on Thursday, GV Ramakrishna Rao, the president of the BRS Karimnagar District and the head of SUDA, thanked the vice chairman of the TS Planning Board for approving the funding for the project’s redesign and restoration. According to him, the farmers in the mandals of Husnabad, Veenavanka, Shankarpatnam, and Saidapur would gain from the project’s rebuilding. He predicted that the project would be finished as soon as possible and benefit the local farming and fishing community.