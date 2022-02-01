Karimnagar: Govt to extend help to victims of Kaman chowk accident

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the State government would extend help to the families of those killed in a road accident in Karimnagar on Sunday morning. He addressed a press conference along with the Mayor Y Sunil Rao, District Collector R V Karnan and Commissioner of Police at the Collectorate here on Monday. The Minister said the road accident near Karimnagar Kaman Chowk was unfortunate.

He clarified that there was no failure of the authorities and the government in this. Families belonging to the blacksmith community had repeatedly returned to Kaman Chowk for work though they were evicted from the place in the past and continued to work in the same place. Kamalakar made it clear that those occupying the main roads would no longer be permitted to do so. He informed that he himself donated Rs. 10,000 and Rs 10,000 from Collector funds to the affected families as immediate relief and for conducting funeral rites.

He said those injured in the accident would be shifted from the Government Headquarters Hospital to Prathima Hospital in Nagnur to provide better health services. The families of the deceased would be allotted double bedroom houses. The Minister directed the authorities to remove encroachments on roads and footpath encroachments under the supervision of Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, the police department, in coordination with the R&B and municipal departments.

Road encroachments have to be removed within a week from Monday. The blacksmith community was advised to move to the sheds built behind the bus stand. Every motorist was required to abide by the rules of the road and action would be taken against those violating the rules, he warned. The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawat, State Baiti Kammari Sangham president Sinde Chandram, corporators and others.