Karimnagar: Govt urged to conduct special DSC for Urdu medium candidates

Karimnagar: The district president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain, demanded the State government to conduct special DSC for filling up vacant posts in Urdu medium schools.

The leaders of the AIMIM party under the leadership of Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussain submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali at his office in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Hussain alleged that there were several posts lying vacant in Urdu medium schools present across the State. Even though Urdu was considered as the second official language of the State, the government was not taking any steps to give it significance by filling the posts.

"Many candidates who completed training in Urdu medium are eagerly waiting to get employment opportunities. They even approached the Darussalam office in the district and expressed their worries and requested to take the issue to the notice of the Home Minister and to the State Planning Commission vice-president Boinapally Vinod Kumar.

As part of it, a memorandum was submitted to Mahmood Ali and Vinod Kumar here in Hyderabad. He requested them to take initiation for conducting special DSC for filling of vacant posts in Urdu medium schools.

Ahmed Hussain said the they responded positively and assured of taking the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Muslim leaders M A Saleem, SA Hammed, Hussaini Alaam, Government Junior College principal Prakash and others met the Home Minister on the day.