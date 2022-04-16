Karimnagar: IAS officer's NGO reaches out to needy

Karimnagar: Being a busy public IAS officer, Parikipandla Narahari determined to do something for the poor as he desired to serve the needy since his childhood. Born in a poor family at Basantnagar in the district, he struggled hard and was selected to the IAS cadre in 2001. Narhari, who serves as Indore District Collector in Madhya Pradesh, received the Best District Collector award three times from the President of India.



Narhari designed Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for girls. He launched an NGO, Alaya Foundation in 2014, since then, education and employment opportunities have been provided to rural students by the NGO.

The joint Karimnagar and Adilabad district-wide service programmes are being conducted by it aimed at uplifting the poor. Blood donation and free medical camps are being conducted in tribal villages.

Under the auspices of the Alaya Foundation, about 120 donation camps have been conducted in erstwhile Karimnagar and Adilabad districts so far. Up to 600 units of blood collected, stored in a blood bank in Karimnagar and donated free of cost to thalassemia patients

More than 150 free medical camps have been conducted at Bejjar, Thiryani, Jannaram of Adilabad district and Husnabad and Komatipalli Korapally villages in Karimnagar district. For many patients operations were performed.

Narhari organised job melas in places like Chennur, Manchiryala, Husnabad and Sircilla Basantnagar and around 150 candidates were given placements. Through Swarna Bharat Trust, run by the daughter of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, he managed to offer placements to around 1200 youth.

The foundation also offered financial assistance to poor students for higher education besides conducting motivation classes for poor children teaching them academics and how to prepare for the civil services and how to get Central government jobs.

Alaya foundation has so far provided Jaipur free prosthetic legs for nearly 300 the disabled persons in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, informed Alaya Foundation volunteer Gade Guna Sagar.

During the Covid lockdown oxygen concentrators provided for patients who had difficulty breathing and masks were distributed to five thousand people. In Huzurabad constituency the foundation distributed 12 quintals of rice to handloom workers, he added.