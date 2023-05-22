Karimnagar: Ice apples to cool the summer heat

Karimnagar: In every summer season from March ending to June second week, ice apples (usually called Thatimunjala) used to flood the market with vendors occupying the footpaths on busy stretches along the roads here in the Karimnagar city. There is a special demand for the Ice apples this year.



When the summer is at its peak and temperature found to be soaring with blistering heat, people used to search out for natural coolants like water melons, coconut water, lemon and sugar cane juice and ice apples to get some relief and protect themselves from sun stroke and heat stroke and to keep them hydrated.

Ice apples are said to be one of the ideal coolant available only in the summer to help prevent dehydration with their large water content and the vendors of ice apples used to make good money by selling the fruit which is in great demand during summer.

Thipparaboinachandhu of Thangallapalli village, an ice apple vendor speaking to Hans India said that earlier we used to sell ice apples at a cost of Rs100 per one dozen and used to earn at least Rs1,000 to Rs 1,200 per day during summer season.

There is a good amount of profits this year with the ice apple business. As there are very high temperatures this summer, The Business is going well.

Thaduri Ravi Kumar a resident of Mankamathotakarimnagar city of the city speaking to Hans India said this year we are getting ample quantities of ice apples on the streets in the city but it is becoming very difficult to find the nutritious fruit in the city markets.

Dr Srija, a medical PG student speaking to Hans India said that ice apples are excellent coolant and naturally cools the body in the summer and regulates the body temperature. It quenches the thirst and provides energy to stay active throughout the day.

She also said that it is the perfect blend of minerals and sugars for the body during the summer season. It also contains minimal amount of fibre, protein, vitamins C, E, A, K and B7 along with iron which confers with a host of healing health benefits.