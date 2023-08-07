Karimnagar: IMA zone-2 academic conference held

Karimnagar: IMA zone-2 academic conference was held in meeting hall at Pratima Multiplex, Karimnagar on Sunday.

The meeting was held under the leadership of Dr BN Rao. Vice President zone-2 Chairman Dr Jaganmohan Rao, as Organising Secretary Dr Kiran Polasa, Co. Chairman Dr MLN Reddy, Joint Secretary Dr Venkatreddy and Telangana medical council member Dr Amith Kumar organised the programme.

In this programme Dr Chetana, Dr Ranjith, Dr Ram Kumar, Dr Harshi from Karimnagar explained about cancer prevention, heart disease dizziness, brain related diseases,

About 200 doctors from different districts participated in this programme. They said that mixopathy policy is wrong; any cases against doctors or hospitals without any evidence should not be registered and attacks on hospitals are not good.

Dr Harshini talks about insomnia among people about various types of sleep related diseases. Sleep is as important as food and water in our daily life. That’s it is consider as the third pillar of the human body.

However, due to the lack of proper understanding about the importance of sleep, today 30 per cent of the people in the world are suffering from various types of diseases related to sleep.

Various diseases related to sleep, are insomnia, OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea), Hypersomnias, Parasomnias, Circadian Rhythm Disorders & Movement disorders, Dr. Harshini explained.

Especially 90 percent suffer from insomnia. It is important to treat insomnia as a disease and provide proper treatment. Those suffering from sleep related disorders should attend the conference to get better understanding of the problem and to rectify it, she added.