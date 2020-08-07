Karimnagar: Impose PD Act on land grabbers demands Loksatta Udyama Samstha

Karimnagar: Loksatta Udyama Samstha (LUS) representatives demanded the government to take immediate action against land sharks, who encroached valuable government lands in Bommakal and surrounding villages present under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

Speaking at a press meet at Press Bhavan here on Friday, the association members alleged that land sharks with the support of political leaders and some officials had encroached about 200 acres of government land and private lands also present in Bommakal village, which are worth more than Rs 100 crore.

Encroachment of government lands in the village was taken to the notice of the District Collector and other higher officials of the State in the past but no action was taken till date, they pointed out.

The members also alleged that a number of illegal layouts also came up in the lands with survey numbers 33 and 34 in the village without nala conversion. The land sharks encroached even tanks and lakes and lands meant for parks and playgrounds and sold them, they added.

'Some of the officials, who were involved in this illegal business, gave permissions without any approvals for the land grabbers for house construction and they even started illegal ventures in the encroached lands.'

The association members demanded immediate action to be taken against the officials, who gave permission to land grabbers and against the persons, who encroached the valuable government lands and are causing loss to the property, which belongs to the public and to impose PD Act against them.