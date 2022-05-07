Karimnagar: Indian Oil Corporation releases newly developed composite LPG cylinders

Karimnagar: The public sector Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has released the newly developed composite five and ten kilo capacity LPG cylinders. The IOC Ramagundam Sales Officer Alok Reddy and Huzurabad Ambuja Gas Managing Partner PV Madan Mohan said in a joint statement that the state-owned IOC has made composite cylinders available to Indian consumers for easy use.

They explained that the 2.0 composite cylinder was designed with some special features that make it lightweight as well as low cost. They explained that the composite cylinder, which was lighter in weight than the traditional Indane gas cylinder currently in use. The cylinders could detect how much gas was present and since it was not a metal cylinder, metal stains of the cylinder would not be visible on the ground.

For the protection from explosion the cylinders were made of fibre wrapped with UV protection. Alok Reddy and Madan Mohan said that the refill price was Rs 770.50 along with the deposit of 3350 for the newly launched ten kg composite cylinder. Customers registered with various Indane agencies, if interested in composite cylinders, could hand over their 14.2 kg cylinders to the concerned agency, get an old cylinder deposit exemption and pay the rest of the deposit and refill cylinder price to get the composite cylinder.

Similarly, new connections with composite single cylinder 4485 deposit refills will have to pay other charges and additional charges for the stove would be levied as per MRP rate, they said.