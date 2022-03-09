Karimnagar: Indofil Industries launches 'Skystar' launched for effective control of brown plant hopper

Karimnagar: Leading Indian Agri-Chemical Company Indofil Industries Ltd launched latest innovative technology product "Skystar" in Karimnagar in presence of Telangana State dealers, distributors and agricultural acientists on Tuesday.

Company's business head Agro Domestic G.K. Venugopal, Fort Folia lead‐dungicides SK Tirumala Rao, Indofil manufacturing eepresentatives Pada Joshi, Vaibhav Kalan, Ranjit Junde, Gnanchand Pande, regional sales manager S Venkeswara Reddy, zonal sales manager PV Raja Sekhar Reddy, zonal demand generation nanager Rama Krishna participated.

Fort Folia lead‐inceatcidies SK Tirumala Rao explained about rice brown plant hopper symptoms, nature of damage and yield losses. He expressed hoped that Indofil Industries Ltd's novel insecticide "SKYSTAR" will benefit the farmers immensely. Company business head GK Venugopal attended as special chief guest for "SKYSTAR" launching programme.