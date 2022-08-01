Karimnagar: IWBR recognises Aashrith's painting

Karimnagar: Reguchettu Aashrith from Karimnagar town has earned a place in the International Wonder Book of Records(IWBR) in Painting. A native of Bhagatnagar, son of Nagalakshmi Srinivas, Aashrith was fond of painting since childhood. Aashrith said that he achieved this record with the encouragement of his parents and coach Satya Prakash, a graphologist and mentor.

Every funder of the organisation said that they achieved this feat by painting 111 paintings in just 21 days.

He drew paintings related to topics such as saving trees, doodles, pencil sketches which create social consciousness. Aashrith worked 10 hours a day for this. The Telangana State Coordinator Singarapu Sivaramakrishna examined these and honored them with a certificate and a model for making more toys in a short time. Parents and family members expressed happiness for Aashrith's success.