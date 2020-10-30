Karimnagar: Kind hearts come to help orphaned siblings

Karimnagar: Several people have donated for the alumni of Veenavanka High School, who became orphans after the death of their parents.

Gumpula Devakumar and Sai Priya from Valbhapur village lost their father Rajkumar at an early age. Their mother Srilatha worked as a tailor and educated her children. Sai Priya recently completed tenth class while Devakumar is studying Inter second year. Srilatha fell ill and died recently.

After knowing the plight of the two children, Suroju Srinivas of Veenavanka village and a team of Veenavanka ZP School teachers came forward to provide financial assistance to the students.

Padi Udayanandan Reddy and Pittala Ravinder gave Rs 10,000 each; ZPHS Veenavanka HM Puli Ashok Reddy and teachers team gave Rs 8,000; retired Transco ADE Raishetti Raja Mallaiah, Vijaya Labs Kosna Venkateshwar Reddy (Korkal), and APGVB Manager Pathi Ramanareddy (Narsinghpur) gave Rs 5,000 each; Kambhampati Vidyasagar Rs 3,000; Thimmapur MPDO Chinthala Ravinder Reddy, retired bank manager Noothi Venkataramana, Suroju Srinivas and retired MPDO Rampally Ramesh Kumar gave Rs 2,500 each; retired teacher Nalla Tirupati Reddy gave Rs 1,116, MEO Konda Ashok, Challur Headmistress M Chandrakala, Veenavanka mandal teacher JAC convener Dasarapu Prasad and teachers Bangaru Kalyani and Ambala Ramalakshmi gave Rs 1,000 each; retired PD M Rajanarsu, handwriting expert Diddi Sathish and Santhapuri Nagireddy gave Rs 500 each.

A total of Rs 63,616 was deposited in the students' name and the relevant bonds were handed over to them on Thursday.