Karimnagar: Kisan Grameen Mela draws good response

Karimnagar: Kisan Jagran president Polsani Sugunakar Rao said that Kisan Grameen Mela in Karimnagar was organised to increase the income of the farmers through profitable agriculture.

Bhupender Sigh Mann along Sugunakar Rao inaugurated the mela here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Mann congratulated Sugunakar Rao for organising Kisan Grameen Mela on a large scale for the first time in Telangana.

He said that by arranging such melas for the farmers, there would be an opportunity to increase their income. Farmers were advised to take advantage of the Kisan Grameen Mela.

Sugunakar Rao said that for increasing the means of income of farmers the Kisan Mela was organised. In other countries, 80 quintals of rice was grown per acre, but in India farmers grow 25 quintals alone.

He said that development of farmers would happen only with rural development. The mela was organised to make agriculture cost-effective and profitable and to help farmers to know the new agriculture methods.

Recently, corporate job holders quitting jobs to do agriculture, so farmers should think and try to make agriculture profitable. Kisan Grameen Mela was an attempt to achieve economic development in the agricultural sector as much as in other sectors.

On Thursday awareness was given to the farmers on crops and marketing, on November 4 dairy, poultry, fishermen, sheep breeders, weaving, and on November 5 women's association products, marketing and vegetable farmers would be made aware.

Later, agronomist Jagapathi Rao said that the State government's crop plan was flawed. He said that by planting paddy and cotton crops in Telangana, there would be bad consequences along with climate change. Cultivation of other crops was very necessary.

National and international companies exhibited their goods and machinery in the Kisan Grameen Mela. Farmers, dairy, poultry, sheep breeders, fishermen and women's groups learned many new things by participating in this fair.

Karimnagar Milk dairy Chairman Rajeshwar Rao, Farmer leader MSP committee members Guni Prakash, Gunavant Pati, Lingampally Shankar, Molugiri Kishore, Kancharla Parasaramulu participated in this programme.