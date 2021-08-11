Karimnagar: Make elaborate arrangements for CM KCR's visit, Collector RV Karnan tells officials

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan has directed the district officials to make extensive arrangements for the visit of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to Huzurabad on August 16.

The Collector along with Commissioner of Police (CP), V Satyanarayana inspected the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister's visit to Shalapalli village in Huzurabad mandal on Tuesday.

He told officials to for the construction of dais, VIP gallery, press gallery, beneficiary galleries and public galleries to be built in separate blocks. Dais has to be constructed as indicated by the higher officials along with barricading.

The dais and shamianas should be set up with waterproof material as it was the monsoon season. A separate location for parking of VIP vehicles to be arranged. Appropriate arrangements be made for parking of vehicles coming to the meeting in the space allotted.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, Scheduled Castes Welfare Officer Nathaniel, SC Corporation ED Madhusudana Sharma, District Agriculture Officer Sridhar, District Panchayat Officer Veera Buchaiah, Manager Naveen Kumar and Huzarabad RDO Ravinder Reddy were present.