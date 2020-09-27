Karimnagar man dies in Saudi due to coronavirus

A man hailing from Mukrampura in Karimnagar has died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus. Md Rafi diagnosed with COVID-19 three weeks ago and admitted to a hospital. He was on ventilator support.

His health condition was improved and a few days ago but died of sudden complications in the brain on Friday. Rafi's last rites were held in a cemetery in Dhaban in the presence of his brother Md Ayyub, friends and colleagues. Rafi was working in Saudi German Hospital in Saudi.

In August, Mohammad Imtiaz Hussain, a native of Sawaran street in Karimnagar succumbed to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia making it as the first death of a Karimnagar NRI due to the deadly virus. Hussain moved to Jeddah a few years ago and had been working at a telecommunication services company.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,655 persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Every day, four to five Indians is said to have been dying of the deadly virus in.