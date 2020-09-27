X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Karimnagar man dies in Saudi due to coronavirus

Karimnagar man dies in Saudi due to coronavirus
x

Karimnagar man dies in Saudi due to coronavirus

Highlights

A man hailing from Mukrampura in Karimnagar has died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus. Md Rafi diagnosed with COVID-19 three weeks ago and admitted to a hospital.

A man hailing from Mukrampura in Karimnagar has died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus. Md Rafi diagnosed with COVID-19 three weeks ago and admitted to a hospital. He was on ventilator support.

His health condition was improved and a few days ago but died of sudden complications in the brain on Friday. Rafi's last rites were held in a cemetery in Dhaban in the presence of his brother Md Ayyub, friends and colleagues. Rafi was working in Saudi German Hospital in Saudi.

In August, Mohammad Imtiaz Hussain, a native of Sawaran street in Karimnagar succumbed to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia making it as the first death of a Karimnagar NRI due to the deadly virus. Hussain moved to Jeddah a few years ago and had been working at a telecommunication services company.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,655 persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Every day, four to five Indians is said to have been dying of the deadly virus in.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X