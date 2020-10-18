Karimnagar: Man sets up milk ATM in Metpally

Karimnagar: Jakky Subhash, a small businessman, resident of Maruthinagar of Metpally thought of doing something unique through which he can also earn little money by with less investment. He read that there are some machines through which people are getting water, he thought of preparing such kind of a machine through which people can get milk at any time.



Subash searched manufacturers who can prepare such machines. He went to Delhi and manufactured a machine through which people can get milk of buffaloes and cows any time with an investment of Rs 2.5 lakh and named it as 'Kamadenu-Any Time Milk' (ATM). He also brought batteries and other equipment which are used to run the machine by investing Rs 1 lakh in addition and installed the machine at Vasavimatha Temple in Metpally town.

Subash said that that he thought of doing something unique which will be useful to people and through which he can earn money and decided to install Any Time Milk machine which has storage capacity of 500 liters of milk. Through de-freeze and chilling options present in the machine, the milk is stored without spoiling for a period of 48 hours.

At present, buffalo's milk was sold at Rs 60 per liter and people can get milk at any time. By paying minimum Rs 10 they can get milk. People must insert either Rs 10 note or two coins of Rs 5. One month recharge cards are also provided for the people if they wish to get the milk at any time in a month, he informed.