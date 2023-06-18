Karimnagar Mayor inspects arrangements for KTR’s visit

Karimnagar: City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao inspected the arrangements for the IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Tarakarama Rao’s visit to Karimnagar, on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Minister KTR will visit Karimnagar on June 21 to lay the foundation stone for various development programmes. He advised the engineering officials to complete all the arrangements.

He said that the Minister will lay the foundation stone for the new modern library and integrated market in Karimnagar. He will inaugurate new general meeting hall, citizen service centre, revenue department, birth & death, MEPMA departments building and old council hall, the modification works of various departments in the municipal corporation.