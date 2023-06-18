  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Karimnagar Mayor inspects arrangements for KTR’s visit

Karimnagar Mayor inspects arrangements for KTR’s visit
x

Karimnagar Mayor inspects arrangements for KTR’s visit

Highlights

City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao inspected the arrangements for the IT and Municipal Administration Minister KTarakarama Rao’s visit to Karimnagar, on Saturday.

Karimnagar: City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao inspected the arrangements for the IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Tarakarama Rao’s visit to Karimnagar, on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Minister KTR will visit Karimnagar on June 21 to lay the foundation stone for various development programmes. He advised the engineering officials to complete all the arrangements.

He said that the Minister will lay the foundation stone for the new modern library and integrated market in Karimnagar. He will inaugurate new general meeting hall, citizen service centre, revenue department, birth & death, MEPMA departments building and old council hall, the modification works of various departments in the municipal corporation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X