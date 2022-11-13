Karimnagar: Mild tension prevails as youth obstruct MLA's convoy

Karimnagar: Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan's convoy was attacked with chappals and stones by the local youth on Rajiv Rahadhari, on Sunday in Gundlapalli village, Ganneruvaram Mandal. Due to this slight tension prevailed at the spot.

As DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana and youth organisations took out a dharna on Rajiv Road in Gundlapalli demanding the government to build a double-lane road from Gundlapalli to Pothur village of Gunneruvaram Mandal. The MLA was on his way from his camp office to Bejjanki Mandal for participating in developmental works.

By the time MLA's convoy reached the dharna site, the local youth attacked the car with stones and chappals. The police were present in large numbers resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation. However, the convoy went ahead.

In the meantime, the police arrested the DCC president Satyanarayana and others, then shifted them to the Police training centre. Following the news, the Congress leaders staged a dharna at Kothirampur area in Karimnagar town flaying illegal arrests. Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar also condemned the illegal arrest of the Congress leader and others for staging dharna demanding the development of the constituency. The Manakondur MLA visited the LMD police station and lodged a complaint. TS Planning board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar also visited the police station and inquired about the incident. He condemned the attack on the sitting legislator by the Congress activists and other youth.

Disclosing to the newsman about the incident Manakondur MLA said that the opposition parties are committing such misdeeds because they cannot bear to see the ongoing development in Telangana.