Karimnagar: Minister KT Rama Rao to inaugurate IT Tower on December 30

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday inspected the construction works of IT Tower, which will be inaugurated on December 30 by IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the arrangements for a meeting.

After inspecting the works, Minister Kamalakar ordered the officials to speed up the construction works of IT Tower and to complete them at the earliest. The dream of IT Minister KTR is going to become a reality with the completion of IT Tower in Karimnagar city. The IT sector, which has been restricted to Hyderabad, is now going to spread other regions with the inauguration of IT Tower in Karimnagar.

The IT Tower in Karimnagar is going to be a milestone in Telangana State. About 3,000 unemployed local youth will get employment opportunities with the inauguration of IT Tower. As many as 1,200 people can work in each shift. A learning centre for the local youth with AC and non-AC canteens will be established in the ground floor, he informed.

It is to be recalled that IT Minister KT Rama Rao laid foundation stone for the construction of IT Tower in 2018 and sanctioned Rs 25 crore. With the constant supervision and initiation taken by BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Kamalakar, the works were completed within the deadline.

Several companies have already approached the authorities concerned to establish their companies in the IT Tower.

